Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals Ripped Physique in Dramatic Body Transformation

Borat’s got a new look.

Comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of the Disney+ series Ironheart, where he plays classic Marvel villain Mephisto—and he underwent a drastic transformation to do so.

The Bruno actor shared his new cover from Men’s Fitness UK on Instagram earlier today, showing off his new, insanely ripped body. Pictures from the photo shoot feature him shirtless, posing with various pieces of gym equipment, and doing pull-ups.

“This is not AI, I really am egotistical enough to do this,” he joked on his Instagram story. “Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers. I did all three.”

In further Instagram stories, the actor joked that he is “hard launching my mid-life crisis” and “debuting my new character: middle aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes” next to photos from the shoot.

He thanked his personal trainer, Alfonso Moretti, for doing “the unthinkable—putting up with me for 25 mins a day.”

Moretti followed up with his own Instagram post, saying, “Sacha trusted my process and followed the plan exactly. Not only did he earn better health and fitness with incredible aesthetics…but also… The COVER of Men’s Fitness!!!”

“From Borat to Buff full article coming this Friday! For now, enjoy the pictures,” Moretti continued. “Tell me he doesn’t look absolutely incredible!”

Cohen appeared as Mephisto during Ironheart’s season finale on July 1. It is just his second on-screen role since the second Borat movie was released in 2020.

Season 1 of Ironheart is streaming now on Disney+.