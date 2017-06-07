Ryan Sutter Shares Emotional Message After Wife Trista’s Seizure

Former Bachelorette Trista Sutter suffered a scary seizure last week while vacationing in Croatia, and the aftermath of the moment has affected both the 44-year-old and her family.

My knight in shining armor. ✨ #loveofmylife #grateful A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Sutter’s husband, Ryan Sutter, shared his take on his wife’s medical emergency on Instagram Monday, posting a photo of Trista behind the camera on a boat in crystal blue water.

“I’ve had this picture to post for a few days,” Ryan began. “I just haven’t been sure what to say? Like my mind, the photo has sat as a ‘draft.’ In limbo. A bit confused. It was taken one day after my wife, unexpectedly and without a definitive cause, seized violently in front of her family on a shuttle bus full of strangers. In almost 17 years as a firefighter, my experience has trained me to address the immediate emergency. However, little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled.”

He noted that the kindness and support he and Trista have received from friends, family and fans has had a huge impact on the couple.

“Without a doubt, you have been instrumental in the healing process and a humbling source of strength for @tristasutter and I,” Ryan wrote. “So, with that message, I post this simple picture . It’s my wife – at her best- capturing life as she always has, though now through a more meaningful lens.”

Trista has also been sharing photos since her scary ordeal, most recently posting a selfie with her husband Monday with a sweet caption.

