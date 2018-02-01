Ryan Seacrest Cleared of Misconduct by E! Investigation

Following an investigation into allegations of misconduct by Ryan Seacrest, E! has found “insufficient evidence to support the claims,” the cable channel said in a statement released Thursday.

“E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest,” a network spokesperson said. “The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated. E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”

The network launched an investigation in November into alleged misconduct by the popular on-air personality and executive producer for several series. A former stylist who worked at E! News when Seacrest was also there claimed that an alleged incident happened between them, but details of the claim are unknown. She alleged the encounter happened roughly a decade ago.

Following the accusations, Seacrest issued a statement in November to maintain his innocence.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” he said. “I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am.”

“Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices,” the former American Idol host added.

During E!’s investigation, Seacrest continued to work for the network, conducting on-air interviews on the Golden Globes and Grammys red carpet specials. He also currently co-hosts Live With Kelly and Ryan weekday mornings on ABC and will reprise his hosting duties on the network’s upcoming revival of American Idol.

