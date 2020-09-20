✖

Ryan Seacrest puzzled fans on Saturday night by showing up to host the iHeartRadio Music Festival, despite being too sick for Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday. It was a roller coaster of emotions, as fans feared for Seacrest's "sore throat," knowing that the coronavirus pandemic rages on. They were confused but relieved when he appeared well on Saturday night.

Seacrest hosted the first ever virtual iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night, live on The CW. This was the tenth anniversary of the festival, so even the COVID-19 pandemic could not stop it from happening in some form at least. However, many were surprised to see Seacrest on screen after he was too sick for his usual hosting duties on Thursday. They filled his Instagram comments with questions, concerns and well-wishes for his health.

"I thought you were sick? Hopefully you are feeling better," one concerned fan wrote. Another added: "Get well Ryan. We miss you." Some fans replied to each others' comments with speculations, with one reasoning: "That was two days ago, Friday's show was taped. He is hopefully well by now. Plus he thrives on helping others. Way to go [Ryan Seacrest.] You are the best. You and [Kelly Ripa] own it!"

Thursday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan was historic, as it was the first time Ripa hosted the show by herself — and on such short notice. Fans found out not long before the show began that Seacrest would not be on the air, thanks to an Instagram post from the series' account reading: "Ryan is home with a sore throat. We're all being very cautious these days."

While this made fans nervous, they focused mainly on praising Ripa for handling the show on her own. She was joined by guests including former Real Houswives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, sitting six feet apart in the studio. With TV and other forms of entertainment limited, fans are more attached than ever to live morning shows like this one.

As for the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the virtual event went off without a hitch from late on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Seacrest oversaw performances from Alicia Keys, Bon Jovi, BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher and others. Highlights from the show are now making the rounds on social media. Fans are showing Seacrest with praise for his performance there as well.