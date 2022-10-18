Ryan Seacrest Has COVID, Shares Photos From Quarantine

Ryan Seacrest is quarantining at home after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host revealed on Tuesday, Oct. 11 that after managing to avoid the virus for so long, he tested positive for it this month, and he has been keeping fans in the loop on social media on his recovery as he experiences the "usual symptoms."

Seacrest announced his diagnosis on his Instagram Story, where he informed his followers I don't know how I avoided it for so long but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and I'm currently in quarantine." Seacrest went on to share that he was "feeling the usual symptoms" and hoping to "make a quick recovery." Calling into the daytime talk show the following day, Seacrest told co-host Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Conseulos, "I am fighting through these symptoms," which he said included a "sore throat," "chills," and "aches." He added, "I have not had COVID until a few days ago – this is my first bout with [it and] now I completely understand it. You can hear it in my voice."

Now a week into his quarantine period, Seacrest seems to be filling his time with frequent social media updates. Just after first announcing his diagnosis, Seacrest returned to his Instagram Story with a request for fans. Seemingly running out of things to do amid his isolation, he said that he would "be in bed watching tv this week," and asked that his followers submit "any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!)." Then over the weekend, Seacrest shared that he was "feeling much better," so much so that he was "watching the game with my 7 layer dip."

The American Idol host continued to share his quarantine updates on Monday, when he posted a gallery of images showcasing highlights from his "days in quarantine." According to that post, it seems Seacrest has spent much of his time in the kitchen trying out new recipes, the star sharing several photos of himself in the kitchen as he wrote, "Thank you to everyone who sent soups, sardines, and get well wishes."

Amid his battle with COVID-19, Seacrest has been surrounded with well-wishes for a speedy recovery. One person commented on his most recent post, "Oh no!! Feel better," recommending, "Lots of Vicks and Gatorade and sleep! I had covid twice it helped me tremendously." Somebody else wrote, "We so missed you on Live! Take care of yourself!"