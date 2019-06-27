Ryan Seacrest Admits to Clogging Kris Jenner’s Toilet in Hilarious Confession

Ryan Seacrest is pretty close to the Kardashian family, having helped get their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, green lit over 10 years ago.

Seacrest is especially close to family matriarch Kris Jenner, but it seems there was one secret the American Idol host was keeping from the momager, until now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest recalled a time when he accidentally clogged Jenner’s toilet during a visit to her home.

“She’s got a bathroom in the entryway…it’s dark, there’s a black toilet,” he began. “So I’m in there, and the toilet is — it’s like one of those electronic toilets. But it’s black, so you can’t see any of the buttons or things on it. And it’s dimly lit. And I can’t find a light switch. There’s one candle lit.”

“So I go to the bathroom, and I use the toilet paper. And put it in the thing and try and find the flush, and I can’t find the flush,” Seacrest continued. “God, now what do I do? I can’t find the flush, and somebody’s gonna come in to use the toilet. So I decide to, you know, look under the panel, and I…oh, I find the flush. Well, somehow the…I don’t know. The technology got…the software was messed up, and it wouldn’t flush.”

The host explained that he attempted to flush the toilet, only to find that the water level kept rising.

“I’m thinking to myself ‘What do I do?’ Do I stick my hand in there? Do I say, ‘Hey Khloe, don’t tell Kim and Kourtney, but can you help me out over here?’” he recalled. “Or do I just tell Kris, I think your toilet has got a problem?”

Seacrest’s co-host, Kelly Ripa, advised him that he should have gone to “go see the mom.”

“We’ve seen it,” she explained, to which Seacrest admitted, “I know, but I was too embarrassed.”

Ultimately, the 44-year-old kept his mishap to himself.

“I just left it there,” he said, joking to the camera, “Keep this between us!”

Seacrest currently serves as an executive producer on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is currently airing its 16th season.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Seacrest discussed the future of the show when he was told that Kourtney Kardashian had said she would be happy to exit the series, to which he replied, “She would?”

The Idol host clarified that while he understands the mom of three may need a break from having her life televised, he’d like for her to eventually return.

“They lived for over a decade with cameras following [them]. I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them,” Seacrest mused of the family. “I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you Kourtney. Love her.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Vespa