Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate Another $1 Million to Food Banks During Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are continuing to give back, donating $500,000 to both Feeding America and Food Banks Canada for a $1 million total donation. Both organizations shared the news of the couple's generous donation on social media on Monday, thanking Reynolds and Lively for their contributions.

"Our heartfelt thanks to @VancityReynolds and @blakelively for pledging another $500K in support of Food Banks Canada and @FeedingAmerica's COVID-19 Response Funds!" Food Banks Canada tweeted, poking fun at Reynolds' long-running "feud" with Hugh Jackman. "You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero Winking face (sorry, Hugh Jackman)." Feeding America added, "Thank you, @VancityReynolds and @blakelively for being our hunger-fighting dream team! Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country."

Our heartfelt thanks to @VancityReynolds and @blakelively for pledging another $500K in support of Food Banks Canada and @FeedingAmerica's COVID-19 Response Funds! You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero 😉 (sorry, Hugh Jackman) pic.twitter.com/7DCbni7qrs — Food Banks Canada | Banques alimentaires Canada (@foodbankscanada) February 15, 2021

The organization also shared a statement from Reynolds and Lively that read, "We are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need."

Thank you, @VancityReynolds and @blakelively

for being our hunger-fighting dream team! Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country. 🦸🦸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QywDAKHXCy — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) February 15, 2021

Reynolds and Lively previously donated the same amount to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, announcing their donation in social media posts. "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families," Reynolds' message began. "Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these [organizations] need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

Lively wrote that "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families." "Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don't have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected," she shared. "Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up - shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home."