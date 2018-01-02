Ryan Reynolds Asks the Consummate Kardashian Question

Ryan Reynolds is asking his priest the important questions.

When it comes to keeping up with the lives of the Kardashians, actor Ryan Reynolds is just as overwhelmed as the rest of the world. From makeup businesses to controversies, the Kardashians are constantly making the headlines, but more so now than ever before with rumored and confirmed pregnancies. Apparently it’s a topic that the 41-year-old Reynolds discusses with his priest — at least that’s what he would have us believe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Tuesday, the Deadpool actor took to Twitter, asking fans to resolve an argument between himself and his priest: “Which Kardashians are pregnant?”

Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest? Which Kardashians are pregnant? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 2, 2018

Twitter users were eager to help resolve the issue, one giving a brief explanation of all of the Kardashian pregnancy news.

Here we go.. Kim and Kanye are having a baby via a surrogate, Khloe is having a baby with her new boyfriend and not sure if rumours are true that Kylie is pregnant also. All that i picked up having time off work over Christmas holidays love Australian late night tv — Cheryl Wilson (@CherylAWil) January 2, 2018

Other users were just as confused as Reynolds’ and his priest, unable to keep up with the rumors.

I completely understand your distress Ryan, I’m on pins and needles about it myself. Seriously 2018 is just on hold for me until I know which of the Kardajens are with child. — Zaya Jones (@ZayaJones77) January 2, 2018

Others were just wondering why Reynolds’ was even having this conversation with a priest to begin with.

why are you having this type of conversation with a priest? — amy / stop complaining that 5SOS3 isnt out yet (@pupperirwin) January 2, 2018

And one user was wondering if Reynolds’ priest “knows something we don’t?”

Does your priest know something we don’t? Is Hell going to bust open if three of them are pregnant at the same time (even if one of them is technically a Jenner)? — April (@april_cartel) January 2, 2018

For those still confused — and to clear up the argument — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently expecting a baby girl via surrogacy. Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together, the 33-year-old mom-to-be taking to Instagram to make the announcement.

Meanwhile, rumors of a possible Kylie Jenner pregnancy are swirling, but have not yet been confirmed or denied.