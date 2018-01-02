Celebrity

Ryan Reynolds Asks the Consummate Kardashian Question

Ryan Reynolds is asking his priest the important questions.When it comes to keeping up with the […]

Ryan Reynolds is asking his priest the important questions.

When it comes to keeping up with the lives of the Kardashians, actor Ryan Reynolds is just as overwhelmed as the rest of the world. From makeup businesses to controversies, the Kardashians are constantly making the headlines, but more so now than ever before with rumored and confirmed pregnancies. Apparently it’s a topic that the 41-year-old Reynolds discusses with his priest — at least that’s what he would have us believe.

On Tuesday, the Deadpool actor took to Twitter, asking fans to resolve an argument between himself and his priest: “Which Kardashians are pregnant?”

Twitter users were eager to help resolve the issue, one giving a brief explanation of all of the Kardashian pregnancy news.

Other users were just as confused as Reynolds’ and his priest, unable to keep up with the rumors.

Others were just wondering why Reynolds’ was even having this conversation with a priest to begin with.

And one user was wondering if Reynolds’ priest “knows something we don’t?”

For those still confused — and to clear up the argument — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently expecting a baby girl via surrogacy. Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together, the 33-year-old mom-to-be taking to Instagram to make the announcement.

Meanwhile, rumors of a possible Kylie Jenner pregnancy are swirling, but have not yet been confirmed or denied.

