Ryan Phillippe Publicly Shades Ellen DeGeneres Amid Toxic Workplace Controversy

While some fans are still confused about whether to support or disfavor Ellen DeGeneres following her very public controversy of allegedly creating a "toxic" work environment on her talk show, actor Ryan Phillippe may have just given away his thoughts on where he stands. Earlier this year, several anonymous people stepped forward to share their experiences working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, painting the comedian in a not-so-flattering light. DeGeneres returned to host her show in late September for the first time since, but people are still divided on where they stand.

During one of Phillippe's workouts outside, it seems as though he stopped to take a selfie with a DeGeneres show advertisement in the background. "And remember to be kind.... wait," he dryly captioned the photo, as reported by Us Weekly. The Cruel Intentions star hasn't appeared on her talk show since 2011. However, the story is much different for his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon who was just there back in March.

While DeGeneres admitted that she was planning to remain quiet for six months following the initial accusations, she eventually explained her side of the story in a statement. "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

For a while, fans were concerned her show may get nixed altogether, however, producers stepped in to assure the public that that would not be the case. "She said she's not on set as much as everyone else, and she didn't know what was going on," an insider told the outlet. "Ellen said she was ashamed and embarrassed to hear about it and assured [her staff] it would not continue."

When she returned for the Season 17 premiere earlier this fall, it was the first time she would talk publicly on television about it as she addressed her virtual audience. Within her long speech, she mentioned, "I know that I am in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. And I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show." While it's apparent some are still not in favor of the Finding Dory actress, there are plenty that are backing her regardless.