Ryan Phillippe’s Ex Who Accused Him of Assault Demands Access to His Texts With Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Phillippe’s ex who has accused him of assault is demanding access to his texts with Reese Witherspoon, according to new court documents.

The Blast reports that Elsie Hewitt has filed a motion in her civil case against Phillippe that claims he has not provided documents and photos that were requested by her and her attorneys.

Hewitt has very specifically request all records of communication between Phillippe and Witherspoon — his ex wife — in the event that the two ever spome about the incident.

Hewitt has also requested records of Phillippe’s workout schedule and information pertaining to any supplements he may have been taking at the time of the alleged assault in 2017.

She claims the actor was in a rage from abusing steroids when he allegedly attacked her in 2017. Hewitt has also accused him of using drugs such as ecstasy, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms, and she requests that he turn over any communications that he may have regarding her urging him to stop abusing drugs and alcohol.

In response to the new court filing, Phillippe’s lawyer Shawn Holley provided a statement to The Blast, defending his client from the accusations.

“It is significant that LA prosecutors — who take allegations of domestic violence extremely seriously — found these claims to be meritless and declined to file charges,” Holley said. “These attempts to delve into Mr. Phillippe’s private life are nothing more than harassment. Mr. Phillippe looks forward to having his day in court and clearing his name.”

As Holely suggests, an investigation into Hewitt’s claims that the actor assaulted her and threw her down stairs did not result in criminal charges against Phillippe, and she has since begun pursuing the civil case.

Phillippe has previously denied all accusations brought against him by Hewitt, firing back with accusations of his own that she is merely attempting to extort him.

In a previous story from The Blast, the Shooter star said that Hewitt broke into his house one night while drunk and has “now fabricated a story in an unjustified attempt to extort money from Phillippe and gain publicity for herself and her modeling career.”

He added that he was “raised by women in a household where women’s rights, feminism, and advocacy were very much at the forefront,” and stated that the domestic abuse allegations made him sick to hear.

At this time, Witherspoon does not appear to have commented on her ex husband’s legal troubles, and there is no word on if she plans to cooperate by turning over text messages between herself and Phillippe.