Ryan Lochte Weds Kayla Rae Reid in Courthouse Ceremony

Ryan Lochte is officially a married man. The Olympic swimmer married fiancée Kayle Rae Reid on Tuesday, TMZ reports.

The courthouse wedding reportedly took place in Gainesville, Florida with Lochte’s father, Steven, as witness to the ceremony, according to the marriage license.

The courthouse wedding sounds spot-on from what Lochte described wanting to Entertainment Tonight in 2016 — and time will tell if he and Reid have the big-production reception he initially gushed over during his time on Dancing With the Stars.

“The whole entire [DWTS] show [will be invited],” he said. “I mean honestly, it’s been like a family. I definitely want for the wedding itself, my closest friends and family. And then afterwards, you know, that’s a celebration, so I’ll have a huge, huge party.”

The 33-year-old six-time gold medalist and the 26-year-old model started dating in early 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends. “We physically ran into each other. We grabbed each other’s hands and were looking into each other’s eyes. We clicked,” Reid told the New York Post that August. “I had always heard he was a player and a partier. I always said I would never date an athlete. When I met him, he was the complete opposite of everything I thought he was.”

Lochte proposed to the former Playboy model in October 2016. The following June they welcomed their first child together, a boy named Caiden Zane.

“As soon as I saw the head pop out, I immediately bawled my eyes out,” Lochte gushed to Us at the time. “We’re on cloud nine. It’s a dream come true.”

Reid added, “I’m still in shock. I can’t believe we made a baby!”

The Dancing With the Stars alum said the couple chose to wait to walk down the aisle until after Caiden was born.

“We wanna focus on the baby first, and then definitely get into the whole wedding and everything,” he told Us Weekly in January 2017. “I want to be part of, like, every decision.”

Lochte told Entertainment Tonight in 2016 that he and Reid might be open to having their very own reality TV show. “We’ve thought about it,” Lochte confessed, when ET asked if he’d consider welcoming even more cameras into his life. “We’ve already thought about it.”

The possibility isn’t too far off; after all, he had a reality show of his own, What Would Ryan Lochte Do?, in 2013.

“I think that would be a lot of fun,” he said. “Especially with us, if you see us when we’re home, we’re just a bunch of goofballs. It’s a lot of entertainment, so we would definitely do it.”