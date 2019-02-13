Ryan Adams: ‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Vows to Make More Music Despite Ex’s Past Tactics

Mandy Moore claims ex-husband and singer Ryan Adams sabotaged her music career, as part of a new report accusing him of multiple instances of sexual harassment.

In a new story by the New York Times, several women accused Adams of exploiting their talents and sabotaging their careers while also using his position of power for sex. The This Is Us star was one of the report’s most prominent voices.

Moore and Adams were married from 2009 to 2016 and at the time they met, the actress was exiting the teen-pop years of her career and hoping to mature her image in a new project.

In 2010, Adams reportedly offered to work on her next album. Having just parted ways with her then management, Moore relied on her husband’s advice to not work with other producers or managers, which gave him all the power.

The report claims the couple wrote songs together that Adams never recorded. He booked them time at his studio, but replaced her with other artists. She also said that he would keep her in line with demeaning insults and behavior she considered to be “physical abuse.”

“He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,’” Moore said.

Moore released her sixth album just before their marriage and has not released a new project ever since.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she told the outlet.

The actress also revealed that she had bonded over time with the other women affected by Adams’ alleged abuse, and their interactions have become a sort-of support system.

“What you experience with him — the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior — feels so exclusive,” Moore said. “You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this.”

Moore also revealed in the report that she plans on finally releasing new music and not let her ex husband’s influence stop her anymore.

“I want to make music,” Moore said. “I’m not going to let Ryan stop me.”

Adams responded to Moore’s claims through his lawyer, who told the publication that Moore’s point of view of their marriage was “completely inconsistent with his.” The lawyer added Adams had been happy to help her career and had not prevented her from working with others.

The allegations against Adams come a few months after Moore first spoke up about her divorce to the singer-songwriter in an interview, as she prepared to marry Taylor Goldsmith.

At the time she described her first marriage as an “impossible” situation, which later lead to great relief and a new lease on life following their divorce.

“I don’t feel guilty for it,” she said. “I don’t fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”