Ryan Adams Reveals He Is 60 Days Sober After Twitter Rant About Ex Mandy Moore

Ryan Adams is 60 days clean and sober. The musician shared as much in a social media post that celebrated the milestone, just a few months removed from his Twitter rant about ex-wife Mandy Moore.

In his post, he shared a photo of a sobriety pin with the number 60 on it, confirming that he hasn’t drank alcohol or done drugs in 60 days.

“2018: you brought my to my knees,” he wrote alongside the photo as well as a selfie of him wearing sunglasses and a jean jacket. “It turns out that’s where I needed to be: in prayer for everyone here or lost.”

He continued, “In these trying times, God bless everyone struggling or on the path to empathy, kindness and recovery. Keep the Faith. & may the Faith keep you. XO.”

The 44-year-old’s announcement comes after his October rant about This Is Us star Moore, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2015.

After Moore had said that she “didn’t choose the right person” when deciding to marry Adams, he tweeted that “She didn’t like The Melvins or BladeRunner,” then added that their marriage was “Doomed from the start… If only I could remember the start.”

In a since-deleted tweet, he revealed that he was allegedly using drugs so heavily that he did not remember tying the knot. “When someone told me we got married I thought they were joking. Then I realized how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly there weren’t enough to numb the shock,” he said.

He continued on his tirade, comparing their marriage to being “stuck to the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard.”

“But it rains on net-a-porter everyday when you’re trapped inside yourself,” he continued. “Take the money I’ll take my pride, any day.”

After one Twitter user defended Moore and said that Adams wrote “75% of your love songs” about her, he claimed that Moore never inspired him in his music.

“There’s not actually a single song about her. Like not one. Fact,” he wrote.

Fans began to express concern for Adams’ mental wellbeing; he quickly apologized for his comments and assured him he was OK.

“Thank you for the kind messages. I am speaking with a grief/ crisis counselor. I apologize if I caused anyone any worry. Depression, anxiety/ panic attacks & grief are very real and serious issues. If anyone is suffering I urge you to seek help,” the musician, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, wrote.

“I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments. It isn’t classy or ok [to] lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best.”

Moore and Adams announced their separation in January 2015, with their divorce finalizing in June 2016. Moore has since remarried to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.