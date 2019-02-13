Ryan Adams Claims He Doesn’t Remember Marrying Mandy Moore Because He Was High on Painkillers

“Doomed from the start.” In a series of since-deleted tweets, Ryan Adams said he was so high on painkillers when he married Mandy Moore that he doesn’t remember saying “I do.”

The singer-songwriter went on a Twitter spree Wednesday about his marriage to the This Is Us actress, who opened up about their divorce in the November issue of Glamour.

Referencing Moore’s comment that she “didn’t choose the right person,” he wrote, “She didn’t like the Melvins or BladeRunner.”

“Doomed from the start… If only I could remember the start,” he continued the message.

In another tweet, he wrote that he was using drugs so heavily that he did not remember the 2009 nuptials. “When someone told me we got married I thought they were joking,” he said. “Then I realized how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly there weren’t enough to numb the shock. Gollygoops.”

He continued on his tirade, comparing their six-year marriage to being “stuck to the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard.”

“Sometimes you get stuck to the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard. But it rains on net-a-porter everyday when you’re trapped inside yourself,” he continued. “Take the money I’ll take my pride, any day.”

Fans defended Moore from the tweets, with one accusing Adams of writing “75% of your love songs” about her. But Adams was quick to set the record straight, writing, “There’s not actually a single song about her. Like not one. Fact,” he wrote.

After fans expressed concern for the rocker’s mental well-being following his tweets, he apologized for his comments and told his followers he was seeing a grief counselor.

“Thank you for the kind messages. I am speaking with a grief/ crisis counsellor. I apologize if I caused anyone any worry. Depression, anxiety/panic attacks & grief are very real and serious issues. If anyone is suffering I urge you to seek help. And cats,” he tweeted alongside photos of his cats.

“I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments. It isn’t classy or ok [to] lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best,” he wrote in another tweet.

A day earlier, he tweeted praise for the new album from Dawes, of which Moore’s fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, is the frontman.

“This is a great record in a time where people need them,” Adams tweeted. “May every great song find their rightful listener…Any fan of mine will love with. With respect. XO.”

Moore and Adams announced their separation in January 2015 after six years of marriage. The pair finalized their divorce in June 2016 and Moore became engaged to Goldsmith in September 2017. The two plan to marry later this year.

