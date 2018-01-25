Russell Simmons Sued for $5M for Alleged Sexual Assault

Music producer Russell Simmons was hit with yet another sexual misconduct allegation on Wednesday, this time coming with a lawsuit.

According to The Blast, Simmons is being sued by aspiring filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik for allegedly raping her in 2016.

The two met back in 2006, with Simmons agreeing to be interviewed in the co-production of Jarosik’s female empowerment documentary Goddesses. In August 2016, Jarosik claims Simmons invited her to his Beverly Hills home, where he immediately asked if they could have sex, which she refused.

Jarosik claims Simmons “got aggressive,” pushing her onto a bed. He then proceeded to “pounce on her” and “proceeded to rape her.” She is now seeking $5 million in damages.

“Mr. Simmons practices meditation, yoga and is a long time vegan practicing non-violence against animals. So basically he treats animals better than women,” Jarosik’s attorney Perry Wander wrote in the lawsuit. “The hypocrisy has to stop now.”

The lawsuit also ended with the phrase #TimesUp in bold, referencing the anti-sexual misconduct movement fighting back against members of the film industry that have abused their position in order to exploit female co-workers sexually.

Jarosik is the fifth woman to come forward with rape allegations against the Def Jam co-founder. The other four include screenwriter Jenny Lumet, musician Sherri Hines, singer Tina Baker and former music recording executive Drew Dixon.

Other women have also come forward with a variety of harassment accusations, including author Kelly Cutrone, model Keri Claussen Khalighi, Russell’s personal friend Lisa Kirk, journalist Toni Sallie and actresses Amanda Seales and Natashia Williams-Blach.