Russell Simmons Disputes Rape Allegations

Russell Simmons had a run-in with reporters from TMZ on Saturday night, where he said that there was no truth to the accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against him.

“I don’t have a stitch of violence in me,” Simmons said to the cameraman. “I would never hurt anybody. I have never had any violence in me, but, you know, this is a difficult time for everyone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The music producer is facing a total of 12 accusations of sexual misconduct, according to the outlet. He was one of the first high-profile men identified in October, during the early days of the Me Too movement. A woman named Keri Claussen Khalighi described her experience as a young teenage model, when she said that she spent a terrifying weekend in Simmons‘ apartment with him and Brett Ratner.

Since then, he’s been accused publicly of assault or harassing several women over the years. Most recently, Jennifer Jarosik, a filmmaker, claimed that Simmons sexually assaulted her inside of his Beverly Hills home in 2016. She is seeking $5 million in damages.

“Mr. Simmons practices meditation, yoga and is a long time vegan practicing non-violence against animals. So basically he treats animals better than women,” Jarosik’s attorney Perry Wander wrote in the lawsuit. “The hypocrisy has to stop now.”

Simmons has often tried to point to his yoga practice and spirituality to combat the stories of his misconduct. He composed a long essay back in November attempting to vindicate himself. Published by The Hollywood Reporter, the essay focused predominately on generalized, macroscopic perspectives on gender and violence, while addressing the charges against him very little.

Today, Simmons maintains his innocence, though he’s learned not to turn to social media for validation. The producer took some flack for trying to start a counter movement to the Me Too movement, centered around the hashtag “Not Me.” He told Page Six that he no longer wants to give any credence to the court of public opinion.

“I look forward to having my day in court – where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known,” he said.

While many women have spoken up against Simmons, one source of support has been his ex-wife, Kimora Simmons, who posted a testament to him on Instagram.

“I add my voice to the chorus of those speaking out against harassment and violence in all its forms,” Lee Simmons wrote. “I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced, and have remained friends, co-parents and partners throughout it all. These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time. I have known him to be a caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities.”