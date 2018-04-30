Russell Brand’s Mother Involved in Brutal Car Crash Leaving Her with 'Life-Threatening Injuries'

Russell Brand's mother is recovering from life-threatening injuries after a car crash, causing the comedian to cancel the remainder of his tour.

Brand posted a video on Twitter and Instagram, explaining to his fans and followers that he won't be able to perform for the foreseeable future.

Thanks for your kind messages.

ReBirth delayed or cancelled due to my Mum’s accident. pic.twitter.com/iSW3RG9Esu — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 30, 2018



"I won't be able to do the rest of my ReBirth tour," he said into his front-facing camera on Monday. "If you've got tickets, they'll be refunded, or possibly rescheduled — but I can't really imagine that, and I certainly can't imagine performing at the moment because I feel too, sort of, sad, and connected to this."

"I apologize, but obviously it's circumstances beyond my control."

Brand spoke softly and quickly, praising the medical professionals who were caring for his mother. While he didn't sensationalize her condition, he made no secret of the fact that it was very serious.

"I'm sad for my mom, because she's vulnerable," he said. "She only finished chemo therapy a month ago, and for her to be in this situation already is very difficult."

Brand didn't offer many details on the crash, though he did mention that his mom, 71-year-old Barbara Brand, was not the one driving the car.

"The man who was driving — a frind of mine, Taz — he's making a good recovery," he added.

Brand spoke fondly about "the importance and significance of the NHS, who have already saved her life on six occasions."

"My mom has had cancer six times," he went on, "to see the way the medical professionals operate is a phenomenal thing. We should be really grateful for the NHS."

According to a report by Daily Mail, the driver has been released from the hospital, while Barbara Brand remains in treatment. The outlet also published photos of the car, which was completely totalled near Brentwood, Essex. The car crashed head-on into a Vauxhall Astra, which reportedly crossed onto the wrong side of the road unexpectedly.

Barbara Brand has battled uterine cancer for years, starting when Russell was just 8 years old. She has also struggled against breast cancer.

One arrest was reportedly made in connection with the crash. The suspect was a man in his 40s, taken into custody immediately after the crash last week.

At the time of the accident, Barbara Brand was reportedly on her way to her son's home, where she was going to babysit his 18-month-old daughter Mabel. The severe crash closed the small road for hours.