Russell Brand Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Sexual Assault on 'Arthur' Set

Russell Brand is facing more accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, stretching back to his time filming the 2011 remake of Arthur. According to PEOPLE, the alleged incident has come on the heels of a joint investigation released in September by the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches that listed the allegations of five women, one aged 16 at the time, against Brand.

As the outlet details, a woman going by Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Brand in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Suffolk Couty, claiming the actor sexually assaulted her in a bathroom and exposed his penis on the set of the 2011 film. According to PEOPLE, the affidavit submitted by the woman with her filing says Brand "appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set" and exposed himself to her while in front of the cast and crew.

Russell Brand Accused of Sexually Assaulting Multiple Women, Including a Teen Girlhttps://t.co/bMAUbvCcw6 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) September 17, 2023

She later writes how Brand allegedly sexually assaulted her in a bathroom at a later time on the same day. A member of the production allegedly "guarded the door" and she was not brought back for a second and third day of scheduled work. The experience and its aftermath left her suffering "extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear" and growing trust issues with others.

"I still maintain my career as an actor, and I am terrified of being blacklisted in the industry or suffering other negative effects beyond what I already suffered if my name is associated with a sexual assault lawsuit against others in the industry," the woman wrote. "I cannot bear to imagine my career that I love being jeopardized at this point in my life."

She added that she feared "retaliation" if her name was publicly connected to the accusations, citing Brand's reach online and with followers on social media. A separate affidavit was filed by Jane Doe's lawyer, stressing the need for anonymity. The filing says she wishes to "prosecute said claims without publicly disclosing [her] identity," and is a survivor of "both childhood sexual assault and adult sexual assault."

Brand was dropped by his agents in the wake of September's report, while other women had reportedly spoken out about their experiences in the weeks that followed. The comedian has not publicly addressed the allegations since a Sept. 15 video denying them before they went public.