Ruby Rose Reveals Medical Issue With Wheelchair Post

Orange is the New Black cast member Ruby Rose tweeted a photo on Thursday from a wheelchair, revealing that she’s been battling an ongoing spinal issue.

So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue. I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine. pic.twitter.com/7nVw5fIk3k — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) January 18, 2018

“So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue,” Rose wrote. “I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also reached out to fans asking for things to keep her entertained while she’s recovering.

“What I need to know now is when I’m not wheeling around LA like a 102 year old, what movies, shows, books and video games do you suggest… I’m buying a switch.. I’m looking at you @chrissyteigen what games should I get?”

What I need to know now is when I’m not wheeling around LA like a 102 year old, what movies, shows, books and video games do you suggest… I’m buying a switch.. I’m looking at you @chrissyteigen what games should I get? — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) January 18, 2018

Rose’s Twitter followers had plenty of suggestions for the Pitch Perfect 3 actress.

Binge: Stranger Things, Handmade Tales, The Crown, Grace and Frankie, & the L Word Listen to: Taylor Swift: Reputation, Halsey: Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Go See: The Greatest Showman, Molly’s Game, Proud Mary, Jumaji, Last Jedi Read: Last Black Unicorn, Fire & Fury — iMo ✊🏾🎬 (@_sheateher) January 18, 2018

For the Switch I would say Zelda: Breathe of The Wild, Mario Kart, and definitely Mario Odyssey. Must haves. For shows, I just binged “End of the F**king World” On Netflix. It was a decent watch. Get well soon, 🙏🏾for a fast recovery. — Donavan (@DmanUnt2014) January 18, 2018

Owh I’m sorry. Hope you feel better soon! A switch! Jelly! Well you’ll definitely need super mario, mario cart, NBA, zelda and sonic!

Shows: shameless or wynonna earp! Also if you havent seen Miranda (miranda hart) its a must watch soooo funny — Ruby Rose’s Ratpack (@RubyRosesRatpac) January 18, 2018

Starting out as an MTV video jockey for MTV Australia, Rose broke out as an actor in her recurring role as Stella Carlin on Orange is the New Black on Netflix. The part led to roles in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, John Wick: Chapter 2 and Pitch Perfect 3. She’ll star in the upcoming sci-fi horror film The Meg on Aug. 10, 2018.