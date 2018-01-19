Ruby Rose Reveals Medical Issue With Wheelchair Post

Celebrity

Orange is the New Black cast member Ruby Rose tweeted a photo on Thursday from a wheelchair, revealing that she’s been battling an ongoing spinal issue.

“So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue,” Rose wrote. “I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine.”

She also reached out to fans asking for things to keep her entertained while she’s recovering.

“What I need to know now is when I’m not wheeling around LA like a 102 year old, what movies, shows, books and video games do you suggest… I’m buying a switch.. I’m looking at you @chrissyteigen what games should I get?”

Rose’s Twitter followers had plenty of suggestions for the Pitch Perfect 3 actress.

Starting out as an MTV video jockey for MTV Australia, Rose broke out as an actor in her recurring role as Stella Carlin on Orange is the New Black on Netflix. The part led to roles in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, John Wick: Chapter 2 and Pitch Perfect 3. She’ll star in the upcoming sci-fi horror film The Meg on Aug. 10, 2018.

