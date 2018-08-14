Ruby Rose Quits Twitter Over ‘Batwoman’ Backlash

The Meg star Ruby Rose quit Twitter after facing backlash for being cast as Batwoman, the first lesbian superhero to headline a TV series.

In Rose’s final tweet, she fired back at critics who claimed she was not a lesbian. In reality, she came out when she was 12 and said she has been told she is “too gay” in Hollywood.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be Batwoman’ come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change,” Rose wrote on Aug. 10, reports FandomWire.

Rose then shut down her Twitter account. She has also limited commenting on her Instagram page to only those she follows.

Rose will debut as Batwoman during The CW‘s big annual Arrowverse crossover this season, when characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow join forces to stop evil. She could also lead her own series, should The CW decide to order a solo Batwoman show.

The actress called her casting a “game changer” when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

“I found out that I got cast as Batwoman. It’s a game changer,” Rose told Fallon. “I found out an hour before I did the premiere for The Meg and I was so nervous during the red carpet that I basically skipped everybody, because I was worried that… because I kept like spontaneously crying. I feel like I’m probably going to do it now. I kept thinking like what do I say, because everyone always says, ‘So what have you got planned next?’ And I kept thinking, either I’m going to put my foot in it and accidentally say something or I’m going to just start crying, and they’re going to be like… she doesn’t look so good. But yeah, I’m so thrilled.”

While a small group of fans were not happy with her casting, she has the full endorsement of Stephen Amell, who plays Green Arrow on Arrow.

“Hey [Ruby Rose] — Welcome!! It’s characters like Batwoman that will carry our Universe into the future. See you soon,” Amell tweeted on Aug. 9.

Batwoman/Kate Kane was first introduced in 1956 and then reintroduced in 2006. Currently the star of her own book and a major player in Detective Comics, she is an openly gay Jewish character.

Rose is best known for playing Stella Carlin on Orange Is The New Black and starred in the action movies John Wick: Chapter 2 and xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She stars as Jaxx in Jason Statham’s The Meg, which is now in theaters.

Rose is the latest actress to leave Twitter after facing backlash from fans, following in the footsteps of Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown and Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran.

Photo credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images