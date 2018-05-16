Ruby Rose Confuses Fans With Claim About Taste of Water

Ruby Rose confused her Twitter followers this week when she took to the world wide web to ask an odd question that’s seemingly been bothering her for a while: Why does water taste weird when she’s sick?

Any doctors out there that can explain the mystery of why WATER my FAVORITE DRINK… tastes wack-a-doodle when your sick!?? Like when you need it most!?? — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 14, 2018

“Any doctors out there that can explain the mystery of why WATER my FAVORITE DRINK… tastes wack-a-doodle when [you’re] sick!?? Like when you need it most!??” Rose desperately asked on Monday.

The 32-year-old Aussie actress apparently took her 1.34 million followers by surprise with the question, with one tweeting back that water is “literally tasteless.”

Rose argued her point, saying that “it tastes sweet and soapy” when she’s sick.

No it tastes sweet and soapy — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 14, 2018

She apparently found her answer from a few of her Twitter followers, as she liked a couple tweets explaining the odd phenomenon to her.

“It’s because the nasal chamber gets congested hence the nerves connected to your tongue and taste buds get swollen and out of action for some time,” one of her followers responded.

It’s because the nasal chamber gets congested hence the nerves connected to your tongue and taste buds get swollen and out of action for some time 😂 Hope that helps . — Salonee Thomas lopes (@SaloneeLopes) May 14, 2018

Another follower wrote, “Hormones. Body [secretes] hormones, which also go to [the] brain thereby affecting palate, appetite and sleep patterns.”

Hormones. Body secrets hormones, which also go to brain thereby affecting, palate, appetite and sleep patterns. — purple_red (@pritybraun) May 14, 2018

The Orange Is The New Black star liked another tweet attempting to explain the baffling condition: “Probs from congestion messing with your taste as well as other things that mess with your taste buds but smell is a part of taste.”

Probs from congestion messing with your taste as well as other things that mess with your taste buds but smell is a part of taste — NumenInvictus (@Fidgety123) May 14, 2018

Rose may be feeling under the weather as part of her recovery from a back surgery she had earlier this year. She revealed in January that she underwent a procedure after suffering years of back pain.

“So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue,” the actress tweeted at the time. “I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheelchair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine.”

So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue. I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine. pic.twitter.com/7nVw5fIk3k — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) January 18, 2018

She followed up the photo of her walker with two snaps of herself showing off her cane, which features skull detailing at the top.

Rose also shared another positive note on Twitter, writing that she had quit smoking.

“On the plus side guess who had to quit smoking !!!!! YAY!!!! Imdone !” she wrote. “I’m finally done.. that filthy, smelly, dirty, slowly killing you while you pay for it to suffocate you, is finally out of my life. I quit yesterday. And for my back ( and Mum) I’ll never start again.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @rubyrose