Donald Trump and Barack Obama Not Among Royal Wedding Guests

As the royal wedding draws closer, new details are emerging about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s big day, including the closely-watched guest list.

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace shared with royal reporters that politicians will not be in attendance at the May 19 nuptials, a choice that was made with the Queen’s Government’s input.

The decision applies to international and local politicians alike, meaning close-to-home members of government like British Prime Minister Theresa May, as well as across-the-pond figures like U.S. President Donald Trump, will not be receiving an invite to the royal wedding.

A KP spokesman says: “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.” — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) April 10, 2018

A notable name now likely missing from the guest list due to this new announcement is former U.S. President Barack Obama, whom many thought would attend the nuptials due to his friendship with Harry.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding was highly attended by political figures, that was likely due to William’s close proximity to the throne. Harry is currently fifth in line for the throne and will be demoted to sixth once Middleton gives birth to her third child later this month.

A second reason for the decision could be the size of the wedding venue, as St. George’s Chapel in Windsor holds around 800 people. In comparison, Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married, holds up to 2,000.

As for who will be attending the event, wedding-watchers can count on Harry and Markle’s closest friends, as well as select members of the public.

Kensington Palace recently announced that the royal couple had decided to open their nuptials to more than 2,600 lucky citizens who were nominated to attend the event, as well as select others from various programs.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” a statement read. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

The selected guests will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

