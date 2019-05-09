Royal Family Made a Major Typo in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Birth Announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their newborn son by name on Wednesday, but in the process, a major typo was made on his bio on the Royal Family‘s official website.

Archie skipped ahead in the line to the throne if he’s the first child of the duke and duchess of Cambridge lol pic.twitter.com/fKlYGUH7LU — Danielle 🍭 (@ForeverWithJoeJ) May 8, 2019

Little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s name was written out perfectly, but the newborn was referred to as the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — which, of course, is Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and is seventh in line to the throne,” the original copy read. The page has since been corrected to read the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which became Harry and Markle’s royal titles after their wedding in May 2018.

Harry and Markle posed with Archie at St. George Hall in Windsor Castle on Wednesday, forgoing the royal tradition of standing with him on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, which is what Kate Middleton and Princess Diana did with their newborns. The couple also strayed from tradition by having Harry hold Archie for his debut, whereas typically Markle, the baby’s mother, would hold him. Instead, Markle beamed next to Harry while he held their first child at their wedding reception hall.

When asked what motherhood is like, Markle said, “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” she said, adding that Archie “has the sweetest temperament.”

“I wonder who he gets that from?” Harry cracked.

Later on, Harry said that Archie’s “looks are changing every single day,” so it’s tough to tell who he resembles most. “He’s already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful,” he quipped.

After Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip met their newest great-grandchild, Archie’s name was announced by the royal family’s official social media. Fans were impressed with the name for its unique style, as no other royal family members appear to have been named Archie before.

The significance of his name has multiple meanings. In Scotland, Archibald means “true and bold,” while in Germany, it means “truly brave.” It could also be a tribute to Princess Diana, as one of her ancestors was named Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland.

Archie’s middle name, Harrison, seems to be an obvious nod to his father; the name Harrison is of English descent and means “son of Harry.”

Archie’s parents broke royal protocol but opting to forgo an official royal title for their son, like His Royal Highness or Prince. He will automatically become a prince when his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes King. The surname of Mountbatten-Windsor is given to the male descendants in line to the throne who have not been given a royal title.