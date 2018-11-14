The Royal Family Poses for First Full Portrait Since Prince Louis Birth and Meghan Markle Wedding

The royal family has released two brand-new portraits this week to celebrate Prince Charles‘ birthday, giving fans a rare peek into their life as just that — a family.

Thanks to Clarence House, fans can get a look at the royal celebrations, with the social media page sharing both photos on Tuesday. The snaps feature Charles, his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, all of whom are dressed in coordinating white and blue hues.

The first shot sees the group posed around a bench, with Charles and Camilla sitting, with Charlotte cuddled up next to Camilla and George sitting on his grandfather’s knee as the rest of the family stands behind them.

Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday. The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

The second photo is a candid image, letting the royals show off their playful side as everyone laughs, with Camilla pointing at something off-camera to show Charlotte. The portraits are the first of the family shared since the birth of Prince Louis in April and Harry and Markle’s wedding in May.

The Prince of Wales with his family in the garden of Clarence House. The photo was taken by @ChrisJack_Getty to mark The Prince’s 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/L7mnUY6nD7 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

Clarence House, which shares updates on Charles and Camilla, revealed that the photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House.

“I was delighted to have been asked to take these official portraits of The Prince of Wales surrounded by his family to celebrate the important milestone of his 70th Birthday,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon!”

The Prince of Wales marked his 70th birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 14, and the day was preceded by a BBC documentary, Prince, Heir, and Son: Charles at 70, exploring the royal’s life.

The special featured interviews from family, friends and Charles himself, and an interview with Prince Harry revealed Charles’ reaction to Harry asking him to walk Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Harry.

“I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,’” Harry said, via PEOPLE.

“For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he’s gonna be there for us.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Anwar Hussein