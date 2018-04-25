See All the Best Royal Baby Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child together on Monday, April 23, and the proud parents soon showed off their baby boy to the world that evening when they left St. Mary’s Hospital.

The little prince’s debut was naturally a media sensation, with the newest royal bundled up in white as his mom held him in her arms outside the hospital’s Lindo Wing, a tradition that has been in place for years when it comes to royal infants.

A little prince

Kensington Palace first announced the new royal’s birth on Twitter in a statement.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement read. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Channeling Diana

Middleton seemed to make a clear nod to the late Princess Diana with her choice of a red dress with a Peter Pan collar, with the ensemble echoing the one Diana wore when she introduced Prince Harry to the world in 1984.

By her side

William stood by his wife’s side as they presented their son to the world’s media, with his arm wrapped protectively around her back as the pair smiled for the cameras.

Read our lips

“Are you OK with him?” Prince William asked his wife on the steps, according to a professional lip reader who spoke with the Mirror. Middleton replied, “Yes.”

The pair then did some coordinated waving before Middleton worried her newborn might be getting cold.

“It’s a bit windy. He might get cold. Let’s go now,” she said, to which William replied, “Sure,” before they walked back inside.

Fifth in line

The latest royal birth marks a historic moment for the monarchy, thanks to a succession law change in 2011. The change means that Princess Charlotte will still retain her spot as fourth in line to the throne while her baby brother will be fifth in line, as opposed to the old law that saw all male heirs jump ahead of their sisters in line for the crown.

What’s in a name?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waited two days to announce the names of their two eldest children, so it stands to reason that they would do the same with their third child. Heavy favorites at the moment include Albert, Arthur and James.

Third-time mom

Now a mom of three, Middleton is a pro at presenting her children to the media, somehow managing to look this flawless just hours after giving birth.

