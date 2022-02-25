Rosie O’Donnell Reveals New Addition to Her Family Amid Priyanka Chopra Drama

Rosie O’Donnell is a grandmother again. The actress reveals on social media that her daughter Chelsea has welcomed a third child, a baby girl named Avery Lynn.

“Okay, big news. Congratulations to my daughter, Chelsea, who had her third daughter this morning,” O’Donnell said in a TikTok video, which she also shared on Instagram. “Three girls under three, oh my gosh!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

O’Donnell’s daughter Chelsea shares two other children with boyfriend Jacob Bourassa –– two girls named Skylar and Riley. The former TV host updated her followers on the rest of the family, assuring everyone that they were in good spirits. “Chelsea and Jake and Skylar and Riley and baby Avery are all doing fine,” O’Donnell said. “Just call me ‘Nana 3’.”

“Three grandkids. I’m a nana. I love it,” she emotionally closed the video. She followed up her announcement with a separate post of the baby. “Avery lynn – look! we have the same tummy #grandbabies,” she wrote in the caption.

It’s clear O’Donnell takes great pride in her grandparent role. She previously opened up about her experience becoming a first-time grandmother in 2019 while appearing on the Today Show with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “She called me from Wisconsin — Chels, my daughter, lives there with her partner Jake — and she called and said, ‘I’m in labor,’” O’Donnell said.”I got on a plane and I missed the birth by, like an hour,” she continued. “But she’s happy.”

She went on, gushing over the baby girl. “She has a full head of black hair, like full,” she shared. “You can do styles with her hair, you know?”

The news comes on the heels of her recent awkward faux-pas with Priyanka Chopra, who she innocently mistook as author Deepak Chopra’s daughter while out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Chopra seemed to have a slight bone to pick about the ordeal, responding with a statement after O’Donnell apologized. “I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” she wrote. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

She continued, “We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing.”