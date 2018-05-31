Roseanne Barr Congratulates Kim Kardashian on ‘Awesome Work’ After President Trump Meeting

Amidst her racist tweet scandal, Roseanne Barr has taken to the social network to congratulate Kim Kardashian on her “awesome work,” following a meeting with President Trump.

awesome work, mrs west — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

On Wednesday, Kardashian met with the President to discuss prison reform, later tweeting out her appreciation for the opportunity.

“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon,” Kardashian said. “It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.”

We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

This prompted Barr to tweet back to the business mogul, complimenting her on her “awesome work.”

Barr’s congratulatory tweet comes at a time of heightened scrutiny around the comedian, after she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former political aide to Barack Obama.

The comment, which Barr quickly deleted and apologized for, ignited a massive backlash, resulting in the revival of her series being canceled by ABC.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in an official statement, which was later supported by Disney Chief Bob Iger.

While Barr has since come out to defend herself, many social media users have continued to express support for ABC’s decision to end the show. One of those people happens to also have been a star of those show, Michael Fishman, who played Roseanne’s son DJ Conner.

In a statement released the same day as the series cancellation, Fishman opened up about how he was “devastated” by the show ending, clarifying, “The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

“I condemn these statements vehemently, they are reprehensible and intolerable. Contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society,” Fishman continued. “I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue.”

“While am I going to miss being part of the ABC family, I believe that to sit back or remain silent in an attempt to distance myself from the actions/statements of others would unintentionally endorse or placate those statements which I find truly offensive,” the actor added.

“My character was designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views. To represent portions of society often marginalized,” Fishman concluded. “In this moment it is important to be clear. We must stand up against bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all.”