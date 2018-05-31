Roseanne Barr Wants to Personally Call Everyone She’s Offended and Apologize

Roseanne Barr wants to personally apologize to Valerie Jarrett, George Soros and Michelle Wolf for offending them.

“Attempting to also get phone numbers for Jarrett, Michelle and GS to personally apologize to them tho I disagree with their politics,” Barr wrote. “I was still wrong 2 dehumanize them-they r not my enemy, harboring hate & anger is my enemy. I can speak respectfully 2 those w whom I disagree.”

One fan told Barr not to call them, but Roseanne said she wants to speak to them directly.

“Hashem will guide me-and is telling me to live my beliefs-Torah says apologize face to face or voice to voice,” Barr replied. “I don’t care if they can accept it or not-I care that I have the kishkas to try2 live my beliefs.”

Barr’s racist tweet about Jarrett, a former top aide to President Barack Obama, is what led to Roseanne‘s cancellation. On Tuesday, she suggested Jarrett, who was born in Iran, was the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and characters from Planet of the Apes.

Barr also lashed out at Wolf last month after Wolf’s jokes about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“They use women to attack and bully women,” Barr wrote. “First rule of comedy: NEVER target someone more famous than U who is in the audience. U will lose the entire crowd.”

“Second rule of comedy: comedy comes from LOVE, not from HATE! If u feel hate, you won’t get laughs,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, notes the Daily Wire.

“Third rule of comedy: the comic has to be the ‘a–hole’ not the audience,” she concluded. “Note: these rules of comedy r my own-learned from bombing 10k times.”

As for Soros, Barr spread a conspiracy theory that the 87-year-old billionaire philanthropist was a Nazi collaborator, even though he was a toddler during World War II.

On Tuesday, Barr tweeted “Chelsea Soros Clinton,” a reference to another theory that Clinton is married to one of Soros’ nephews. That prompted Chelsea Clinton to correct her.

“Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!” Barr replied. “Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?”

Barr’s tweets about trying to reach out to Jarrett, Wolf and Soros came in the middle of a series of tweets where Barr said she was turning to God to help her during this difficult time.

“I ask God2 help me use this bad experience 2 move in2 a better place where I can be more useful to help suffering people who are homeless battered & hopeless in this world, everywhere,” she tweeted. “Thank U God 4 comforting me.”

The comedian also said she plans on staying on Twitter “to try and help build a movement of grassroots ppl who wish 2 solve the problems of this neighborhood, The USA.”