Roseanne Barr Stirs Up Social Media After Odd Video Declaring Donald Trump the 'First Woman President'
A video of Roseanne Barr claiming President Donald Trump is the "first woman president" even though Trump is not a woman has gone viral on social media. The one-minute clip begins with Barr promising to share a potentially controversial opinion and declaring she does not care what the blowback might be. Barr has been a longtime Trump supporter and Trump called Barr after the ill-fated Roseanne revival debuted to a huge audience in 2018.
Barr started the video by telling her audience she was "just" throwing an idea out into the open. "You know what I think, discuss amongst yourselves if you don’t agree. You don’t really have to burn me at the stake for not agreeing with me," the comedian said. "And I hope that the hungry dogs in the street have enough meat as to not come after me for thinking and speaking. I’m tired of it." Barr said it was "OK" for her to throw out her idea because "no one listens to a f— think I say, which is great."
Barr is "tired of being monitored and corrected and s—. F— it. I'm gonna say what I'm gonna say." After all that build-up, Barr looked directly into the camera. "Hear me when I say this: Trump is, in my opinion, the first woman president of the United States," Barr said, just before the video ended.
I would like to spend the rest of 2020 on whatever Rosanne is on... pic.twitter.com/0aYRtt8AUU— Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) June 25, 2020
The 67-year-old Barr has never been shy about her support for Trump. In January 2018, weeks before the Roseanne revival premiered on ABC, she admitted to voting for Trump to "shake up the status quo." Her support for Trump reached the White House, as the president called her up personally after Roseanne debuted to over 18 million viewers.prevnext
you could spend 1,000 years guessing how this video ends and you’d still never come close to getting it right https://t.co/ikui711sSd— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) June 25, 2020
The series continued pulling in higher numbers than even The Big Bang Theory, but ABC canceled the show in May 2018 after Barr compared President Barack Obama's former aide Valerie Jarrett to the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes characters. Barr apologized for the "bad joke," claiming she was using Ambien and did not know Jarrett is Black. ABC kept the franchise alive by ordering The Conners, which recently finished its second season and was renewed for a third.prevnext
"Trump, in my opinion, is the first woman President of the United States" - Roseanne Barr
When you get your weed from Lou Dobbs. https://t.co/aoXMO3MLEU— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 25, 2020
Barr left Twitter but has continued sharing her thoughts through YouTube videos. In April, she called into Norm Macdonald's YouTube show, where she claimed the coronavirus was a plot "to get rid of all my generation." She believes everyone is "being forced to evolve," adding, "I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation, the Boomer ladies. The Boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people."prevnext
Woah! Worth the insane build up— Parker Denton 🔮👻🎩💡👽 (@ParkerDenton) June 25, 2020
Roseanne Barr is black lodge Marianne https://t.co/frofQfgj4d— Sad Bo(y)lshevik (@SadBoylshevik) June 25, 2020
Rules so hard— Anthony Smith (@AnthonyBLSmith) June 25, 2020