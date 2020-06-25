Roseanne Barr Stirs Up Social Media After Odd Video Declaring Donald Trump the 'First Woman President'

A video of Roseanne Barr claiming President Donald Trump is the "first woman president" even though Trump is not a woman has gone viral on social media. The one-minute clip begins with Barr promising to share a potentially controversial opinion and declaring she does not care what the blowback might be. Barr has been a longtime Trump supporter and Trump called Barr after the ill-fated Roseanne revival debuted to a huge audience in 2018.

Barr started the video by telling her audience she was "just" throwing an idea out into the open. "You know what I think, discuss amongst yourselves if you don’t agree. You don’t really have to burn me at the stake for not agreeing with me," the comedian said. "And I hope that the hungry dogs in the street have enough meat as to not come after me for thinking and speaking. I’m tired of it." Barr said it was "OK" for her to throw out her idea because "no one listens to a f— think I say, which is great."

Barr is "tired of being monitored and corrected and s—. F— it. I'm gonna say what I'm gonna say." After all that build-up, Barr looked directly into the camera. "Hear me when I say this: Trump is, in my opinion, the first woman president of the United States," Barr said, just before the video ended.