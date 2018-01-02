Roseanne Barr Voted for Donald Trump to ‘Shake up the Status Quo’

In a now-deleted diatribe on Twitter, Roseanne Barr explained why she voted for President Donald Trump and “how to save America.”

The controversial tweets started on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and went on until Dec. 29, at which point Barr deleted nearly everything on her Twitter feed. The sitcom star drew a huge amount of criticism, especially from others in the entertainment industry, for her pro-Trump stance.

Here are Barr’s political tweets that led to her starting Twitter from scratch.

“4 those who wonder-back in the day when I was called a ‘liberal’ by journalists, I used to answer-‘I’m not a Liberal, I’m a radical’ & I still am-I voted Trump 2 shake up the status quo & the staid establishment,” she wrote.

“both parties hate @POTUS bc he has destroyed both of them-those who sit at the table where $ is stolen from the ppl & put in2 private pockets. WAKE UP” she tweeted.

“let’s help to awaken our leftist brothers and sisters about child sex trafficking in America and the world, and how our @Potus is battling it like no Pres b4 him-send links, thanks!” another tweet read.

“When the narrative gets too righty, run to the middle. When the narrative gets too lefty, run to the middle. HOW TO SAVE AMERICA. you’re welcome! #MiddleWay” she wrote.

“I have the exact same ideas as I’ve always had-that problems r 4 solving-I just see that new methods are called for-‘When they go extreme, I run to the middle’-Roseanne Barr,” she said.

“When ‘Roseanne’ first went on the air in ’88, it was boycotted by women on the right who felt that fat working class opinionated moms were a disgrace 2 America. Now, it’s those same women, but they r on the left. #LeftIsTheNewRight #SameShitDifferentDay,” she claimed.

“Why did you vote for @POTUS ? Why did u vote 4 HRC? Jill Stein? Me? -keep diversity of opinion alive! =KEEP HOPE OF IMPROVING THINGS ALIVE IN AMERICA. #fightStalinism,” she posed to her followers.

Finally, her tirade culminated with Barr threatening to retire.

“I won’t be censored or silence chided or corrected and continue to work,” she wrote. “I retire right now. I’ve had enough. bye!”

Since then, Barr cleared out all of her tweets and started over as if it never happened. She hasn’t gotten political online since, and she’s been promoting this spring’s revival season of Roseanne actively — possibly signifying that the retirement threat was empty.