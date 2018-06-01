Roseanne Barr Speaks out for First Time On-Camera After ABC Canceled Hit Show

In a new video, Roseanne Barr speaks out on camera for the first time since her veteran sitcom, Roseanne, was canceled following her racially insensitive tweet earlier this week.

Barr was seen in her native Utah walking and talking on the phone shortly after she said on Twitter that she had forgiven her former castmates Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman.

“Have a nice day. I believe in one love for all people. I love all people,” Barr told a Daily Mail reporter in a new video.

The video came Thursday, the same day Barr posted a long list of tweets, many of them asking for forgiveness. Her final tweet was a message to all the people involved in the series cancellation.

“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” Barr wrote. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys.”

While Barr first apologized for her tweet comparing former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape, she also grew defensive of her actions following the backlash that would soon hit as well as the show’s cancellation. At one point, she blamed a sleeping pill and said she was “Ambien tweeting” when she sent the tweet suggesting Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

But by Thursday, her tweets had become more and more apologetic. She openly apologized to her cast members, including Michael Fishman who days before she had accused of throwing her “under the bus.”

“To michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena,” Barr tweeted. “I understand, tho. It’s ok.”

She also tweeted about her Jewish faith, asking God for help in multiple posts.

“I ask God [to] help me use this bad experience [to] move in [to] a better place where I can be more useful to help suffering people who are homeless battered & hopeless in this world, everywhere,” she wrote. “Thank [you] God [for] comforting me.”

“These [are] the four steps in repentence: admitting you were wrong, making restitution, asking forgiveness from those u have hurt & at last, cracking open your heart in deep sorrow and remorse, where tears flow,” she continued.

She even wrote that she begged executives at ABC not to cancel Roseanne.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC [to] let me apologize & make amends,” Barr tweeted. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked [for] help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged [for] [people’s] jobs.”