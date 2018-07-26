Valerie Jarrett Addresses Roseanne Barr’s Racist Tweets: ‘There Are More Important Issues’

Valerie Jarrett openly addressed Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets in a recent appearance on The View, saying, “There are more important issues.”

In May, Barr had her sitcom cancelled after she compared Jarrett to being the “baby” of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

Decider now reports that when asked about it on The View, Jarret responded by jokingly asking, “Roseanne who?”

“ROSEANNE WHO?” @ValerieJarrett reacts to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about her: “In all seriousness … I’m fine, I am just fine.” “This isn’t what keeps me up at night. What keeps me up at night are those families being separated on the borders … not a racist tweet.” pic.twitter.com/2GFK2UZwlQ — The View (@TheView) July 25, 2018

After some laughter from the panel, she went on to clarify how she feels about the situation now that a couple of months time has passed.

“Look, in all seriousness, as I’ve said before, I am fine. I am just fine,” Jarrett admitted. “If one of you said something like that about me, that might hurt my feelings, but this isn’t what keeps me up at night.”

“What keeps me up at night are those families being separated on the borders,” she went on to say. “Or our children who go to school worrying about whether or not they’re going to be safe and the parents dropping them off. These are the things that keep me up at night. Not a racist tweet.”

Barr will be opening up about the situation herself when she sits down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, July 26.

After being asked by The View panelist Sunny Hostin about what she expected to see come form that interview, Jarrett replied with a very simple response.

“Less is more. Don’t you think?” she inquired as the audience cheered. “As I said, I think there’s just so many issues that are more important. I won’t be watching. I hope you all won’t be watching either.”

Jarrett’s appearance on The View hasn’t been without its critics, but there has been an outpouring of support for her on social media.

“Awesome! I love Valerie Jarrett. Classy lady,” one twitter user exclaimed, while another said that she “is an accomplished, confident, intelligent woman. Of course she is unbothered by someone like Roseanne.”

“Valerie would be a great permanent fixture, refreshing and articulate,” someone esle commented, suggesting Jarrett would be a good addition to the show. “Would love to see a level headed and smart sparring with McCain!”

More of Jarrett’s interview on The View can be seen at the shows YouTube page.