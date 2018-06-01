Roseanne Barr Podcast Interview Canceled, Joe Rogan Reveals ‘She’s Not Doing Well’

Roseanne Barr’s appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast has been canceled, with the host revealing that “she’s not doing well.”

The Roseanne podcast is not happening today. She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. The whole thing has been pretty brutal on her, and I hope she can find some peace. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 1, 2018

Rogan made the announcement in a tweet, explaining that “the Roseanne podcast is not happening today.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away,” Rogan added. “The whole thing has been pretty brutal on her, and I hope she can find some peace.”

Roseanne herself was the first to announce that she would be appearing on Rogan’s podcast, Joe Rogan Experience, tweeting out on May 30, “no it wasn’t racist-ill talk about it on joe rogan friday,” in response to someone referring to a racist tweet she posted.

no it wasn’t racist-ill talk about it on joe rogan friday — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

As has been widely reported, Barr’s Roseanne revival series was canceled at ABC after the actress and comedian posted a tweet that former political official Valerie Jarrett looked like the product of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Jarrett is an African-American woman who previously worked with President Barack Obama.

Following a major backlash, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced that Roseanne’s second season had been cancelled, and expressed dismay at Barr’s comment.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey said in a official statement.

Many of Barr’s co-stars also publicly condemned her comment as well, with Sara Gilbert calling them “abhorrent” as well, and adding that they “do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show.”

“I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert added. “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018

Barr has responded numerous times to those that were offended by her comments, with her most recent statement coming via Twitter on May 31.

“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” Barr wrote. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”