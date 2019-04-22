Roseanne Barr Identifying as Queer Has Twitter Firing off Replies

Roseanne Barr has just come out to reveal that she identifies as queer, and the news has Twitter firing off replies.

In a since-deleted YouTube video, Barr said, “The word f-g is a really hateful word, isn’t it? Especially when it’s, like, one gay calling another gay guy that. Hooo, have you ever been in the middle of one of them hate marriages? It’s like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re not supposed to say that word. How come you’re saying that word?’ … But it is a hateful word and we should get rid of it. Get rid of it being spoken.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All that LGBTQ stuff, I put the ‘Q’ in LGBTQ, OK? ‘Cause I am queer as two motherf—ers,” she then added, per JustJared “I’m queer. I’m alien. I don’t belong here with all these people. They make no sense. They are very queer. And that makes me … a queer, I guess?”

The announcement caught many by surprise, and they have been commenting online.

roseanne’s attempts to stay relevant tho… pic.twitter.com/VTzAwF558h — camille 🦋✨ (@kevfialala) April 22, 2019

“Let’s stop reporting on her. She thrives on attention, good or bad. No more of these people being awful and then claiming to be part of our community,” one person said.

“Please believe me, I am NOT defending her (I’ve no doubt she’s truly transphobic to the core), but I think we’re rapidly approaching the point where this isn’t funny even in a political sense,” another person commented. “That woman is seriously ill. She needs help.

I wish there were a way to block anything mentioning that woman from my twitter feed. She’s a disgusting attention whore and I’m not interested in seeing, hearing, reading anything about her. What I need is a large spray can of Barr Be Gone. — Jean King (@jdorrancfarnham) April 22, 2019

“She is an attention-seeker without any actual substance. She is not queer,” someone else tweeted.

“We don’t want her…keep her on the straight side,” one other person wrote, to which a separate Twitter user jokingly replied, “We don’t want her either. Someone put her on the ship going to Mars & let it have her. Win/win.”

Wow! If she isn’t a roller coaster ride. She has been a tornado in the watching for years. Retire already. Rest yourself. Out of control. — Ginger Root (@iamgingerroot) April 22, 2019

While many feel that her announcement may simply be for attention, there are others who speculate that she might have meant the word “queer” as odd or unusual rather than with homosexual connotation.

Barr does not appear to have commented further on her new statements.