Roseanne Barr and Husband Get in Profanity-Laced Altercation in Trader Joe’s Parking Lot

Roseanne Barr and her partner Johnny Argent got into a profanity-laced argument with a photographer in Los Angeles Thursday as they were attempting to leave a Trader Joe’s. After Barr was asked about how her character would be killed off on The Conners this fall, she questioned the political motivation of the photographer, recording the exchange with her iPhone.

“Are you gonna vote Democrat?” she asked the man, who said he would not, as he had voted for President Donald Trump in the past. When he told Barr that he was a fan of hers, she said, “Why didn’t you say that? You may have gotten an interview.”

At that point, Argent criticized the photographer for following them despite Barr’s initial silence when he first approached them, leading the two men to argue over the circumstances surrounding the exchange.

Barr eventually said the man “attacked my husband” and accused the man of lying about his political leanings.

“I know you’re lying about being a Trump supporter, you’re a f—ing Hillary supporter, don’t lie,” she said.

Roseanne fans certainly remember that Barr was fired by ABC and her sitcom was canceled after she sent a racist tweet comparing Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. The network quickly ordered a spinoff series called The Conners, starring all main Roseanne cast members except Barr, who played the original show’s titular character.

Following her firing, Barr claimed that ABC terminated her because of her conservative political views and because she supports President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Barr claimed that The Conners was going to kill off Roseanne by having her die from an opioid overdose, which is what the photographer initially asked her about in the Trader Joe’s parking lot.

“There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over,” Barr said on a YouTube talk show earlier this week, adding that the manner in which her character dies seems to “so cruelly insult the people who loved that family in that show.”

It was previously revealed that Barr’s character would be killed off when Roseanne and The Conners star John Goodman told journalists that his character Dan would “be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead” in the spinoff series. He clarified that he did not know how she would die and claimed it was “unknown.”

Barr initially said that she was “staying neutral” when it came to her feelings about the spinoff show, telling Rabbi Shumley Boteach on his podcast that she is “staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone and I don’t wish good for my enemies. That’s what I gotta do,” she explained.

But this week she told Dr. Oz that she will be leaving the country to avoid The Conners premiere.

“Oh, yeah, I don’t want to be around, because I, you know, I’ll get drawn into a negative thing of defending myself or being angry for being mischaracterized and, you know, I don’t. I want to stay away from it,” Barr reportedly told the talk show host. “I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I’ve worked my way to again in my life.”

She said that she is taking her fourth trip to Israel and that she plans to become fluent in Hebrew.

“Well, I want to be able to learn Hebrew, speak Hebrew fluently, because, you know, I read very slow but I know the letters and I love the letters, but, I want to speak it and also I have quite a few teachers over the years that live there and, you know, I want to study,” she explained.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers,” she told Boteach previously. “I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go.”

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.