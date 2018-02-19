Roseanne Barr Compares Fergie’s National Anthem to Her Infamous 1990 Rendition

Fergie’s performance of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game is earning her the side-eye from Roseanne Barr.

The former Black Eyed Peas member took the floor at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday night to give her rendition of the tried and true song “Star Spangled Banner,” but her twist on the song, which included a very untraditional jazz style, didn’t go over so well on social media. Among those left unimpressed by the performance was Roseanne Barr, who took to Twitter to poke fun and claim that her 1990s rendition was better.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey,” Barr tweeted.

Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Barr, who infamously shrieked the national anthem at a baseball game in 1990, is just the latest to criticize the performance, with social media igniting in the moments during and after with people sharing their opinion, oftentimes ripping it to shreds.

“Not sure what Fergie was going for on that national anthem performance but if it was ‘my friends drunk mom acting sexy’ she nailed it,” one person commented.

Not sure what Fergie was going for on that national anthem performance but if it was “my friends drunk mom acting sexy” she nailed it. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) February 19, 2018

“Meanwhile back in the states…I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthaf—ing mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. [What the f—]?!” Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile back in the states… I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthafucking mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. Wtf?!https://t.co/M7eIzgGBrk — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 19, 2018

Even Bob Saget could refrain from adding his two cents, writing “Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key.”

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

Fergie did have one person in her corner, though. Mariah Carey, who is no stranger to criticism after her 2017 New Year’s Eve performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, offered the singer some sound advice: “Darling, nobody needs to listen to that.”