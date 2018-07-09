Roseanne Barr Debuts Fresh New Hairstyle

Roseanne announced to her fans on Sunday afternoon that she’d be making her return to television in the near future for an interview. She was back on Twitter shortly after the announcement to reveal she had a new hairstyle.

“New hair!” Barr wrote, showing that she had changed her hair color to light blond.

Barr promised her followers they’d learn more about her upcoming interview on Monday.

“To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week,” she wrote. “I’ll tell u about it tomorrow!”

Aside from her social media posts, the comedic actress has kept a low profile ever since she posted a racist tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett in late May and caused her ABC sitcom, Roseanne, to get canceled.

Her only interview since the incident took place when she called into Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast on May 31. The audio from the interview was withheld by Boteach until late June.

During the interview Barr explained that her tweet against Jarrett was not intended to be racist, as she didn’t know Jarrett was an African-American. She also addressed her fans, saying she was sorry but that they shouldn’t be defending her on social media.

I ask people if you look at my tweet don’t defend me,” the 65-year-old actress said. “I’ve done something egregious and I don’t want to be defended. I don’t want to get anymore racism going from what I did, I don’t want that. I don’t want to be defended.”

“I don’t excuse it. I horribly regret it,” she continued. “I lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything. And I said to God, ‘I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong. I’m going to accept what the consequences are, and I do, and I have. But they don’t ever stop. They don’t accept my apology, or explanation. And I’ve made myself a hate magnet. And as a Jew, it’s just horrible. It’s horrible.”

In June, ABC announced that the remaining cast from the original Roseanne show will star in a spinoff series titled The Conners that will air during the Fall 2018 television season.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” the cast of the show said in a joint statement. “We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

According to the network, Barr will not be involved in the show financially or creatively.