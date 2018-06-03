Roseanne Barr Confronts News Van Outside Her Home in New Photos

Roseanne Barr was seen outside her home in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, looking unhappy that a news van spotted her.

The 65-year-old Barr was seen wearing a black dress with her hair in a pony tail, described as “disheveled” by The Daily Mail. It appears that she took a picture of the news van’s Colorado license plate before she went inside.

Barr’s partner, musician and writer Johnny Argent, also appeared outside.

Barr has tried to keep a low profile since ABC cancelled Roseanne on Tuesday in response to her racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. The Daily Mail published photos of her on Thursday, showing her wearing a white T-shirt and spandex shorts.

“I believe in one law for all people. I love all people. Have a nice day,” she told the outlet when asked for a comment.

The actress was scheduled to give her first interview since the show was cancelled with Joe Rogan on Friday. However, this was cancelled.

She did talk with Rabbbi Shmuley for his podcast, but said he would not release the emotional audio until Barr says it is OK to do so.

“I did record a podcast with my friend @therealroseanne & I have decided not to release it out of respect for Roseanne,” Shmuley wrote. “I want to give her space to reflect on the recent events and releasing the recording is a decision she will make at the appropriate time.”

Shmuley said Barr violated the values of the Torah with her comments on Jarrett and called on Americans to accept her apology.

“I have known [Barr] for 20 years. She has apologized for what she acknowledges is a violation of Torah values & in the spirit of Jewish repentance,” Shmuley tweeted. “It is time America learned to forgive so that we may together affirm the image of God, and equal dignity of all humankind.”

On Tuesday, Barr suggested Jarrett was the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and characters from Planet of the Apes. She has insisted she is not racist, and called it a “bad joke.” She also claimed to be have taken Ambien when she tweeted.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” she wrote in one now-deleted tweet. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

On Thursday, Barr added one more apology.

“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” she wrote. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”