Roseanne Barr Bashes ‘Me Too’ Movement

Roseanne Barr called the women who stood up against sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo movement “hoes” in a new interview with Fox News host Candace Owens, and also bashed California Sen. Kamala Harris and Christine Blasey Ford.

While on the first episode of Owens’ new show, Barr recalled someone telling her the women “were there in the room because they thought they were getting a job 15 years ago” during a discussion on the #MeToo movement. Barr did not agree with that.

“Well, it’s because they’re hoes,” the disgraced former ABC star said. “Like if you don’t run out of the room and go, ‘Excuse me you don’t do that to me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘Well I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,’ well, you aren’t nothing but a hoe.”

Barr then blamed women whose allegations included being harassed by men in hotel rooms for “pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money.”

Next, Barr attacked Ford, the Palo Alto University professor who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers in 1982. Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee before Kavanaugh was eventually confirmed by the Senate in October.

Barr said Ford “should be in prison” for her allegations and said “white woman privilege” kept her out.

As for Harris, Barr said she nicknamed her “Kama Sutra Harris.”

“We all know what she did… she slept her way to the bottom,” Barr said, referring to Harris’ relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and suggesting it had something to do with her career.

Barr also, without any evidence, suggested freshman Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashia Talib are members of Hamas, a terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. “It’s scary that we have Hamas in our Congress,” she said of the two, who are the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

The comedian also claimed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York “hate[s] Jews” and took her swings at Hollywood.

“When I went to bat for Sandra [Bernhard], Kathy [Griffin] and Sara [Gilbert] to get them on TV — because I gave them all their TV jobs… you know what people at the networks told me? Those girls are too ugly to go on TV,” Barr said. “And I said this is so incredibly sexist. Look at me, I’m no beauty. You can’t take talent, for a woman, and reduce it to their facial flaws. Are you sh—ing me?”

But now, Barr believes those comedians are “too ugly to be on TV,” adding they have “ugliness inside.”

Since ABC fired Barr in May 2018 after a racist tweet and cancelled the Roseanne revival, Barr has continued making inflammatory comments in interviews. Last month, she lashed out at Ocasio-Cortez, calling her a “bug-eyed lying b–” and a “lefty dumbass” in a expletive-filled video on her YouTube page.

