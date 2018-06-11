Roseanne Barr Apologizes for George Soros Nazi Comment

Roseanne Barr tweeted an apology to George Soros on Monday for the conspiracy theories she promoted about him, nearly two weeks after the cancellation of her show,

Barr, 65, has been known for sharing conspiracy theories online for years. She has expressed belief in ideas like PizzaGate, QAnon, and birtherism. On TMay 29, one of the tweets that got her show cancelled supported the debunked conspiracy theory that philanthropist George Soros had worked with the Nazi party during World War II. On Monday, she officially took it back.

“I apologize sincerely to @georgesoros,” she wrote. “His family was persecuted by The Nazis & survived The Holocaust only because of the strength & resourcefulness of his father. Learn more of the truth about this at [opensocietyfoundations.org].”

Bar included a link to an article from Open Society Foundations, an organization that Soros founded. It works to ensure that societies are tolerant and governments are accountable. The article she linked to specifically breaks down Soros’ history and involvement with the mission.

On the night before her show was cancelled, Barr was tweeting incessantly about Soros and his nefarious plots for humankind. She posted “Chelsea Soros Clinton,” referencing a related conspiracy theory that Chelsea Clinton was secretly married to one of Soros’ nephews.

“Good Morning Roseanne — my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’ nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day!”

“Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!” Barr replied. “Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth — were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?”

Clinton did not respond. In an earlier tweet, Barr expounded on what she saw as the “real mission” of Soros’ various projects.

“Soros’ goal: the overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor ‘feelings’ instead — and call everyone who is alamred by that ‘racist’.”

There’s no word yet on what prompted Barr’s sudden change of heart on Soros. Her tweets have already disrupted her career, and she has been apologizing over the last two weeks. Her show was officially cancelled because of another post made a few hours after her Soros tirade, where she compared an African-American Obama administration adviser to an ape.

“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” Barr wrote in her pinned tweet. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”