Roseanne Barr Announces She Will Be on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Roseanne Barr says she will appear on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on Friday.

no it wasn’t racist-ill talk about it on joe rogan friday — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

The 65-year-old responded to a tweet from a fan asking her to “unpack” the racially insensitive tweet that ultimately led to the cancellation of Roseanne, saying the tweet wasn’t racist and that she will discuss it on Rogan’s podcast later this week.

“no it wasn’t racist-ill talk about it on joe rogan friday,” she wrote in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Barr also implied that the tweet — in which she compared former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape — was sent after she had taken the prescription sleeping pill Ambien.

“It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting,” Barr wrote before deleting the tweet, CBS News reports. “It was Memorial Day too. I went too far and do not want it defended. It was egregious [and] indefensible.”

“I think Joe Rogan is right about Ambien,” she added, referencing the comedian and UFC host who described the drug as “scary stuff.” “Not giving excuses for what I did (tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on Ambien: cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc.”

Rogan tweeted a link Wednesday to a Huffington Post article about the drug, titled “The Disturbing Side Effect of Ambien, the No. 1 Prescription Sleep Aid.”

The Disturbing Side Effect Of The No. 1 Prescription Sleep Aid https://t.co/DiQS9z1wTs #powerofsleep via @HPLifestyle — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) May 30, 2018

Ambien is part of the Z drug family, a group of medications designed to help people sleep.

But Barr argued Wednesday that she did not directly blame the medication for her actions, saying in a tweet that she blamed herself.

no, i didnt i blamed myself. stop lying. Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it’s just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

“no, i didnt i blamed myself. stop lying,” she wrote in response to radio host David Pakman who shared an article about Barr’s Ambien tweet. “Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it’s just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully?”

Barr apologized Tuesday morning after her tweet made headlines the same day.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me – my joke was in bad taste,” she wrote.

After the massive backlash defending Jarrett from Barr’s tweet, Jarrett said in an MSNBC town hall special that Barr’s tweet and its aftermath “should be a teaching moment.”

“I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense. The person who’s walking down the street minding their own business and they see somebody cling to their purse, or want to cross the street, or every black parent I know who has a boy who has to sit down and have a conversation, ‘the talk’ as we call it, and as you say, those ordinary examples of racism that happen every single day,” she told the crowd in attendance.

ABC pulled the plug on Roseanne shortly after Barr joked that Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement that “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”