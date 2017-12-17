Rose McGowan Calls Actresses Wearing Black to Golden Globes ‘Hypocrites’

Rose McGowan called out actresses who plan on wearing black to the Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood as “hypocrites.”

McGowan, who has been one of the most vocal women about Hollywood sexual harassment as an alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein, said a silent protest will make no “real change.”

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black [to the] Golden Globes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” the actress wrote. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

Sources told PEOPLE that nominees Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and more are planning on wearing all-black to the ceremony, which kicks off the 2018 awards season. The Morning Breath hosts Claudia and Jackie Oshry also confirmed the report.

“All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” a source told PEOPLE.

Streep wouldn’t confirm the report when Extra asked.

“I don’t know. I’m not talking. You gotta tune in, don’t ya?” The Post actress said.

McGowan previously called out Streep for a comment Streep made in Boston earlier this month. However, McGowan’s comments only focused on part of what Streep said about Weinstein.

“The thing abound Harvey Weinstein is that he is sort of the most gargantuan example of a kind of disrespect that permeates every industry, every enterprise,” Streep said on Dec. 7. “I’m not sure why. I have a lot of theories — maybe its in response to the women’s movement. Maybe its in fear of the women movement. But these abuses are about dominance.”

Streep appeared in several movies released by Weinstein, including her Oscar-winning The Iron Lady. In a statement to HuffPost in October, Streep insisted that “not everybody knew” about Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.