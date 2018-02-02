Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano ‘A Lie’ Over Her #MeToo Work

Rose McGowan took aim at Aylssa Milano, calling the Charmed actress’ support of the #MeToo movement “a lie” because of her connection to the CAA talent agency.

In her Nightline interview with Juju Chang Wednesday, McGowan was asked about Milano, who was credited with pushing the #MeToo movement into the mainstream after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t like her,” McGowan said of her Charmed co-star.

When asked why, McGowan replied, “‘Cause I think she’s a lie.”

McGowan pointed out that Milano’s husband is Dave Bugliari, an agent at CAA.

“Do the math,” McGowan said. “Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.”

Chang told McGowan she was talking about some “very powerful people.” “They are. So am I,” she replied.

Milano released a statement to Page Six, saying she is “completely supportive” of McGowan.

“I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose and admire her bravery in speaking about her experiences,” Milano said. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and perspectives, and I cannot speak to anyone else’s motivations. My goal throughout the past few months with both #MeToo and the Time’s Up movement has been to use my platform to give others a voice so we can all work together to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

This is not the first time McGowan has criticized Milano. After Milano called Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman “an amazing mother” and “an amazing woman” on Megyn Kelly Today, McGowan said Milano made her “want to vomit.”

“You make me want to vomit,” McGowan tweeted on Dec. 8. “You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one.”

You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one – People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

McGowan then suggested Milano and Chapman “call up” Bill Cosby’s wife Camille.

Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

Milano did not directly respond to her former co-star’s criticisms, but she tweeted a quote from the late author Ursula K. Le Guin – “When you light a candle, you also cast a shadow.”

“When you light a candle, you also cast a shadow.”

– Ursula K. Le Guin#FridayFeeling — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 8, 2017

Milano did not tweet a new response to McGowan, who has been on TV to promote her new book, Brave. She has accused Weinstein of rape, charges the disgraced movie mogul denies. McGowan did reach a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after an incident at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, but Weinstein has denied any non-consensual sex.

“Watching the ‘performance’ by Rose McGowan as she looks to promote her new book, however, has made it impossible to remain quiet as she tries to smear Mr. Weinstein with a bold lie that is denied not only by Mr. Weinstein himself, but by at least two witnesses,” Weinstein’s lawyer said in a statement this week.

New episodes of Citizen Rose will air this spring. The two-hour series premiere is available online.

Photo credit: Evans Vestal Ward/NBCUniversal