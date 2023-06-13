Rosamund Pike Calls out Companies Like Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop as Scams

Rosamund Pike is calling out the wellness industry as a whole when asked about Gwyneth Paltrow's brand, Goop. The Gone Girl actress, 44, didn't hold back when speaking with The Guardian in an interview published Sunday about her new BBC Sounds audio series, People Who Knew Me, which features satirical references to the Oscar-winning actress' wellness brand Goop.

"I think we're all being conned by the wellness industry," Pike stated. "This idea that it's no longer enough to be healthy and we have to be 'well' is something that needs to be interrogated." The Die Another Day star continued that so many people find the wellness industry "seductive," as it caters to "things that people are ashamed to want, like youth beauty and fitness."

Pike added that the #MeToo movement might have given "women an opportunity to escape some of the demands put on them" as they were encouraged to speak out about sexual abuse and misconduct, but that the wellness industry is coercing people in a different way. "Now, in a way, people are voluntarily flocking back to being controlled but in a different guise, by these wellness claims," she explained. "It's [politicized] our food, [politicized] our exercise and I think it's really dangerous."

Pike is far from the only person to speak out against Goop, which has found controversy over the years due to its promotion of pseudo-scientific claims and products, including a jade egg it claimed would increase sexual energy when placed in one's vagina. Goop's former chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, even spoke out against the company in a March 2022 Instagram video. In the video, Loehnen revealed she was "trying to get to a place where I can again be in conversation with my body" due in part to the culture of the company.

"When I left Goop, I vowed to never do another cleanse again and went into full rebellion, which has been kind of fun, and definitely healthy in terms of letting go of ideas of what my body should look like as a 42-year-old who has had two kids," she wrote in her post. "I needed to break a tendency to be critical and punishing. To chastise myself. All of it. I stopped weighing myself completely."