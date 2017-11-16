Famed Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Amidst the myriad sexual assault allegations that have been uncovered in Hollywood, many new allegations of sexual misconduct have now been revealed against adult film star Ron Jeremy.

In newly resurfaced accusations, another adult film star, Ginger Banks, shared stories from many women who claimed that Jeremy was sexually inappropriate with them. There have been allegations of rape and sexual assault against Ron Jeremy,” she said in a video, according to Rolling Stone.

Many stories of Jeremy’s alleged non-consensual advances were shared on Twitter. “He tried to forcefully kiss me on the lips and he grabbed my ass,” one woman tweeted. “He slipped his fingers into my panties under my panties and into my vagina #notokay,” another said.

Jeremy got his start in the adult entertainment industry back in the late-1970s and according to IMDb’s records, has nearly 1,500 film credits to his name, including upcoming projects.

He eventually made a transition to the mainstream film industry much easier than other adult film stars, having starred in The Boondock Saints, Crank: High Voltage, The Rules of Attraction, as well as Ronin, opposite Robert De Niro, and Reindeer Games, opposite Ben Affleck.

In addition to all of that, he was also a consultant on the film Boogie Nights, which earned Burt Reynolds the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award at the 55th Golden Globe Awards.

Responding to the allegations of sexual misconduct, Jeremy vehemently denied any wrong-doing.

“These allegations are pure lies or buyers remorse,” the 64-year-old told Rolling Stone in a statement. “I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of ‘groping.’”

“I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this,” he added.