Rock Star, a Father of 2, Dies While Hiking: RIP to Andrew Ure

Scottish rocker Andrew Ure has died. He was 41.

Ure, the lead singer of The Ray Summers, died in a hiking accident in the Arrochar Alps mountains the day after his 41st birthday. Regional publication The National reported that the father of two left home to try out some new hiking gear, but never made it back home.

His body was found in the mountains next to his dog, Penny, who was still alive by his side.

The Ray Summers are a Scottish rock band formed in 2008 that has opened for notable acts like Paolo Nutini and Doves.

On the band’s official Facebook page, the group posted a tribute to his legacy.

“Andy was not only the rock in our band, he was the rock in our lives,” the post read. “This hurts so so much. All our love & strength goes out to Andy’s Linsey & his two wee boys, his family & all that were so lucky to know him.”

His brother, David, also mourned him on social media.

“On Hogmanay Andy was buzzing about what 2026 had in store for us – but firstly about getting out for a hill walk in all his new birthday gear. Sadly he didn’t make it home. Massive thanks to the Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team who the family are truly indebted to,” he wrote. “So many people have lost a part of their world as he meant so much to many. For me, I’ve lost my wee brother, my best pal, my business partner, my sounding board, and the daily reason I used my phone. Heartbroken doesn’t even come close.”

He is survived by his wife and his two children.