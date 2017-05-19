‘House Of Cards’ Star Robin Wright Goes Braless At Cannes Film Festival Premiere

House of Cards star Robin Wright showed to the Cannes Film Festival looking absolutely phenomenal. The 51-year-old actress looked at ease and stunning in her turquoise colored dress.

Robin went braless at the 70th annual Film Festival in the south of France. Wright showed off her toned figure in the plunging turquoise dress at the premier of Loveless. The soft fabric slipped around her curves and the thin straps showed off her impressive arms.

The actress paired the look with a white torque bracelet, a blue clutch bag and a pair of hot pink platform heels.

She wore natural makeup to the premier and left her shoulder-length hair in soft curls.

A post shared by Safa Ibrahim (@safalbrahim) on May 18, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

She went with hairstylist Paul Norton, who posted a picture of the two while in the car. He captioned the snap: “I think it’s safe to say I had the most beautiful date at the #cannesfilmfestival tonigt, the iconic @robingwright. Thank you Robin for making me feel so special, for being so loyal for the past 10 years, and for allowing me to be an artist and appreciating me for me!! I truly love you!! #robinwright #wonderwoman #bladerunner #houseofcards #joico #hairjoi.”

A post shared by paulnortonhair (@paulnortonhair) on May 18, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Meanwhile, Wright recently talked with EDIT when she revealed she needed to investigate after she found out she was being paid less than Kevin, 57, who plays U.S. President Frank Underwood.

Robin has cemented her acting prowess on the Netflix mega-series, but admitted in the interview to Garbage singer Shirley Manson that she took issue with her salary being less compared to Kevin.

The star also spoke about feeling like she was “missing out” after motherhood affected her acting career.

[H/T Daily Mail]