Robin Williams’ Widow Shares His Final Words to Her



In an interview that is resurfacing due in part to Little Things, the widow of Robin Williams, Susan Schneider Williams shares the pain she feels from the loss of her late husband and the final words he shared with her.

“I was getting in bed and he came in the room a couple of times … and he said, ‘Goodnight, my love, ‘ ” Susan, 51, said. “And then he came back again. He came out with his iPad and he looked like he had something to do. And that was like, ‘I think he’s getting better.’ And then he said ‘goodnight, goodnight.’ That was the last.”

She went on to tell Good Morning America that “[The pain] … just all of it will never go. It’s the best love I ever dreamed of.”

In what was her first interview since the actor’s death, the widow discussed her late husband’s demons and the depth of his depression.

“I know we did everything we could. … People have in passing will come …They would say to me, ‘God, I wish I had done something more for him. If only I had called him.’ And I’m thinking, ‘No one could have done anything more for Robin,’” she explained.

“I just want everyone to know that. Nobody — no one — everyone did the very best they could. This disease is like a sea monster with 50 tentacles of symptoms that show when they want,” she continued. “It’s chemical warfare in the brain. And we can’t find it until someone dies definitively. There is no cure.”

The beloved actor and comedian died Aug. 11, 2014, when he took his own life as per a coroner’s report. The 63-year-old was said to have had “Lewy Body Dementia,” a common but difficult to diagnose condition that may have contributed to his decision to commit suicide.

Photo credit: Getty Images