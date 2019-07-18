Robin Williams’ Son Zak Admits ‘Having to Share Him With the World Was Hard’

Robin Williams’ son Zak recently opened up about his life with his famous father, admitting that “having to share him with the world was hard.” Williams, who passed away in 2014 after taking his own life in his Paradise Cay, California, home at the age of 63. This week, his 36-year-old son Zak sat down with Good Morning Britain ahead of the 5-year anniversary of his father’s death, and spoke candidly about the late actor, confessing how “being Robin Williams‘ son was wonderful in so many ways [but] having to share him with the world was hard at times.”

“When he was having challenges and going through certain things it was heartbreaking because he still went out and wanted to share his feelings of laughter and humour with the world,” he added, according to The Daily Mail. “For the most part he was very good at putting his personal struggles aside and soldiering on. When it did show through it was sad to see someone who was suffering so.”

“As a family member and child you want to do everything you can to help soothe and ease what seemed to be a really intense personal pain, Zak continued. There were times when it felt like there was helplessness from my part, I didn’t know what I could do, or best support.”

Williams had three children in his lifetime: Zak is the oldest, followed by 29-year-old Zelda, and 27-year-old Cody.

”Amongst those people close to him, we all love him so and found it difficult. He wasn’t always open to sharing his personal pain and struggle. We noticed that over a period of time,” Zak went on to say. “Sharing the grieving process with the world was hard. At times it was hard to differentiate what involved private grieving, and experiencing that loss, versus public grieving and experiencing that type of community interaction and communicating. I wasn’t prepared.”

“It was challenging. But I’m very grateful for the outpouring of love and support that continued… Here we are almost five years later. I feel the massive impact and difference he made,” he also shared.

Zak then addressed his personal life with his own family, saying, “My son is almost two months old, his name is McLaurin, it was also my father’s middle name, it’s a family name.”

“What both his mum and I are seeking to do is be vulnerable and open and sharing our feelings and love for him,” he continued. “Life can feel short and it’s just important to really share the love and feelings of affection when you can… At this point we just feel really blessed.”