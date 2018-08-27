Robin Thicke and Girlfriend April Love Reveal Gender of Baby on the Way

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are thinking pink.

The couple, who announced on August 21 that they have a bun in the oven, revealed on social media on Saturday night that their little one on the way is a little girl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Geary and Thicke, who welcomed daughter Mia Love in February of this year, attended a “Reveal Dinner” Saturday night at CATCH restaurant in Los Angeles, where they were surrounded by family and friends and a custom menu that included chicken lettuce cups, crispy shrimp, and wild-caught snapper. The big reveal came via a four-layer cake that the mom-to-be cut into, revealing pink filling.

“Going to have another daddy’s girl!!! I love you baby! ♥️ thank you @markbirnbaum for doing the best sex reveal ever!!!!! At my favorite restaurant @catch” Geary captioned an image of herself and Thicke locked in a kiss following the reveal.

The couple, who began dating following Thicke’s separation from actress Paula Patton in February 2014, announced their baby news on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to share a vieo of 6-month-old Mia holding an ultrasound photo.

“Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again,” Geary captioned the video.

The model later revealed that having children back-to-back was not something that she and Thicke had planned, writing in a Q&A session on Instagram that she had “started birth control” following Mia’s birth, but “then one morning I woke up nauseous.”

“I wanted to have them be close in age but it just happened to be very close in age haha,” she wrote in a second post, adding that her doctor “is amazing and says everything looks perfect right now.”

During that same Q&A, Geary also revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage before having Mia, though she is not allowing that to affect her excitement for her latest pregnancy.

“”I had one before Mia. But I’m not scared, worrying or stressing out too much isn’t good for the baby. Life happens and we can’t control everything,” she wrote.

The newest addition, whose due date is March 10, the same as Thicke’s birthday, will be the couple’s second child together. Thicke is also father to 8-year-old son Julian Fuego from his marriage to Patton.